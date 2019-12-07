BJP says 'premature' to react on Hyderabad encounter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The Telangana state unit of BJP on Saturday said that it's too early to react to Friday's encounter killing of four men, who were accused of rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinarian last month.

"BJP feels Hyderabad encounter incident is still premature to react. These are just initial media reports & the Telangana DGP should make an official statement outlining the entire incident timeline. As a responsible national party BJP will react only after official police statement," read the release dated December 6 issued by Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao.

BJP said that it has condemned the incident and "pressured" the Telangana State government to act and bring the accused to justice."

"The gang rape and murder is a horrendous crime, BJP has condemned it, and as a responsible opposition party has also pressured the Telangana State government to act and bring the accused to justice," the release said.

BJP demanded that the Telangana State government and Director General of Police to convene a press conference immediately.

"However, India is not a Banana Republic and is bound by legal and constitutional framework. Politics over crime, cannot set a right precedence. Telangana State government & DGP of Telangana should convene a press conference immediately."

On November 27, a veterinary doctor was gang-raped and killed by four men in Shamshabad area in Telangana.

Earlier this Friday, the police said that all four accused in the case were killed in an encounter when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking top court-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the encounter. Another plea was filed before the apex court seeking registration of FIR, investigation and action against police personnel who were involved in the encounter. (ANI)