BJP scared of the love Bharat Jodo Yatra has received: Congress leader Pawan Khera

Delhi/Haryana [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra has elicited diverse reactions from leaders.

Talking about the issue, Congress leader Pawan Khera said BJP is scared of the love Bharat Jodo Yatra has received.

He said, "Their intent is clear. They are only bothered about the love the Yatra has received."





He also added, "If BJP was worried about the country, they would have written a letter to Satish Poonia as well who is taking out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Rajasthan."

Talking about the same, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "If the government issues Covid protocols, we will follow it."

He was speaking at a Press conference of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday. (ANI)

