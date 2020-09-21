JP Nadda flags off truck containing relief material for flood-affected areas of Odisha. Photo/Twitter/JP Nadda
JP Nadda flags off truck containing relief material for flood-affected areas of Odisha. Photo/Twitter/JP Nadda

BJP sends relief material for flood-affected villages of Odisha

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:32 IST


New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Monday flagged off a consignment of relief material for 70 flood-affected villages of Odisha by showing the party flag.

Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan and party leader Sambit Patra were also present on the occasion.
"For 70 flood-affected villages in Odisha, relief material was flagged off from the BJP headquarters. Every worker of ours stands with the people of the state in this hour of crisis. I pray from Lord Jagannathji for the prosperity of the state," Nadda said in a tweet. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl