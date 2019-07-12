BJP served show-cause notice to MLA seen brandishing arms

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand BJP has served a show-cause notice to BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was seen in a video dancing to Bollywood tunes while brandishing guns, asking him why he should not be expelled from the party for his act.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the matter, State BJP Chief Shyam Jaju has already recommended Central BJP to expel Champion from the party.

Champion who is under suspension from his party for indiscipline was caught on camera dancing to Bollywood item songs while holding guns in both his hands and one in his mouth. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The BJP law maker was also heard using abusive and foul language in the clip while shaking a leg on the song from the famous Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun.' His supporters were also seen supporting him in the shameful act.

The MLA, however, had termed it a conspiracy. "This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I have been targeted by the press and they are putting false allegations," Champion had said.

"I'm not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What is my crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping a licensed gun a crime?" he had argued. (ANI)

