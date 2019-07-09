Representative Image
Representative Image

BJP shifting goal post like a "totalitarian" govt : TMC

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:23 IST

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Central government over its aim of making India a five trillion dollar economy and accused it of shifting of goal posts like a "totalitarian" government.
"Finance Minister announced that the current budget is laying a long 10-year road map for the economy. A dream of making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25 is shown by the government. In its own admission, India's GDP must grow at a rate of 8 per cent per annum to achieve this target. Like a typical totalitarian government it is shifting its goal post by changing its projection just to fool the people," said Trinamool's Shishir Adhikari.
Participating in the debate on Budget 2019, he said after completion of five years in government, no minister or no government document is talking about achieving a double-digit growth.
"Now, the new goal is five-trillion dollar economy. Even the former Economic Advisor of government who wrote about achieving double-digit growth is now admitting that real GDP growth is nearly 4.5 per cent during the last five years. Thus, this government thinks it can announce anything and get away without providing any evidence," he said.
The Trinamool leader attacked the government over lack of employment and described it as the biggest concern of the country, especially among the youth.
"Whimsical actions like demonetisation had created a grave situation where unemployment reached a 45-year high as per the government's own statistics. The government tried very hard to suppress NSSO report before the elections. The Budget speech also finds no mention of unemployment," he said.
Accusing the government of shifting gospel, manipulating figures and suppressed independence, he said institutions have been attacked and their independence undermined.
"The Reserve Bank of India, which always maintains the highest standards of independent decision making, was not seen in the last five years. We have seen two of the RBI Governors who were forced to move out of office. Recently, a Deputy Governor, who consistently opposed government interference in RBI matters, left prematurely before the completion of his term," he said.
The senior party leader also opposed the government's move of disinvesting the 42 PSUs and demanded that the petroleum product rate and cess should be withdrawn. He also urged the government to reduce the import duty on Kaju. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:30 IST

Karnataka: BJP MLAs to protest in front of Vidhan Soudha tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): BJP MLAs from the state will hold a protest in front of the Vidhan Soudha here on Wednesday, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:26 IST

India has adequate number of healthcare professionals, study finds

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India has an adequate number of healthcare professionals, albeit their distribution is uneven between rural and urban India and across different states, a recent study has found.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:25 IST

Speaker asks Harsmirat Kaur not to address Punjab chief minister...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Punjab of delaying work on mega food park in Ludhiana as Speaker Om Birla advised her not to feel peeved with the state government in her role as Union Minister. The Speak

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:20 IST

TMC objects to picture showing Mamata subscribing to BJP membership

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday took strong exception to a picture showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee subscribing to BJP membership.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:01 IST

Varun Gandhi pitches for national employment grid

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to make the Budget process more consultative and pitched for creation of National Employment Grid and unconditional basic income for poor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:47 IST

TMC councillors signe no-confidence document against Bidhannagar...

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): TMC councillors signed a no-confidence document against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman on Tuesday requesting him to convene a Special Board meeting to consider a resolution for removal o

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:45 IST

Delhi Police arrest 3 including a Nigerian accused of cheating...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted a racket involved in cheating women in the name of marriage proposal through a matrimony website and arrested three accused persons including one Nigerian national.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:26 IST

Rahul should have set up mechanism to select his successor...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi should have set up a formal mechanism to select his successor before quitting as party president.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:23 IST

Man accused in chain-snatching case jumps off 5th floor of Saket...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A man accused in a chain-snatching case who jumped off the fifth floor of Saket Court earlier on Tuesday, was declared brought dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:15 IST

Khalistan not an issue anymore: Akali leader

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema has said that Khalistan is not an issue anymore in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:13 IST

Cong MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters sent to 14 day judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Kankavali court on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:05 IST

PM Modi discusses economic, cultural ties with UAE foreign minister

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Tuesday and discussed ways to improve economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Read More
iocl