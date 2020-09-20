BJP should give account of 15-year rule in MP: Kamal Nath

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for demanding an account of the Congress' 15-month rule in the state.

Nath said, "I do not understand how BJP and Shivraj dare to ask me to give an account of our 15-month rule. They should give the account of their 15-year rule."

"In 2018, they (BJP) could not share the same, the people of Madhya Pradesh had made them sit at home," he added.



The BJP came to power in the state in March with Shivraj Singh Chouhan assuming the chief ministerial post. This came after the Nath-led Congress government collapsed following the resignation of then party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who went on to join BJP, and 21 MLAs.

Nath asserted that the Congress formed the government by vote and "not by money".

Reacting on the recent inaugurations done by Chouhan, Nath said, "It seems like Shivraj Singh Ji carries a coconut in his pocket. Wherever he gets a chance, he will break it."

"During the elections, he carries coconuts in both his pockets," he added.

Earlier, Chouhan had slammed Nath for saying that Madhya Pradesh has become a 'bikaau pradesh' (sold state) and demanded his apology over the remarks. (ANI)

