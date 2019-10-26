BJP should give deputy chief minister's post to Sena for five years: Athawale

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to the Mayors of all three Municipal Corporations to ensure repair and sanitation work is carried out properly at the Chhath Ghats and the connecting roads in the national capital.