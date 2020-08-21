BJP slams Andhra govt for 'imposing restrictions' on Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unit vice president Vishnuvardhan Reddy slammed the state government for imposing restrictions on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi citing coronavirus pandemic as the reason.

As per the order, the government has urged devotees to perform the pooja in their homes instead of public places in wake of COVID-19.

In an official statement, Reddy has questioned why restrictions have been imposed on Ganesh Chaturthi festival whereas liquor shops are allowed to operate.

"BJP state chief Somu Veerraju wrote a letter for a meeting on the festival but the government did not conduct any official meeting in this regard. What is the reason? ," he said.

Reddy alleged that the government had given prior permission for the Muharram festival. "Why such permission is not given for Ganesh Chaturthi? Is it not vote bank politics? ," he asked.

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Thursday issued guidelines for the celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) on August 22.

The order further stated that temples for worship would be allowed to remain open keeping in mind the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in place to control the spread of COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks at temples. (ANI)

