BJP slams Delhi govt over COVID-19 handling, alleges it added only 355 beds in hospitals

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi lashed out at the Delhi government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and alleged that only 355 new beds have been added to the hospitals against their promise of 30,000 beds.

"Delhi is in bad shape due to the pandemic. Who should be held accountable? The party who came to power making empty promises," Lekhi said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"They (Aam Aadmi Party) have added only 354 new beds in the hospitals while they have come to power making promise of adding 30,000 beds," the BJP MP added.

Lekhi went on to claim that not a single ICU bed has been added in Delhi in the last one year and that the national capital has the ventilators sent by Prime Minister National Relief Fund only.

She further said that the Delhi government spent only Rs 1 to 1.5 crores on oxygen cylinders and probably those are the ones being recovered from their MLAs.



Speaking about the inoculation drive in the national capital, Lekhi said, "In advertisements, it is being said that Arvind Kejriwal will provide universal vaccination in Delhi. But neither any global tender has been floated, nor any other arrangement has been made for vaccines. If they have done it, they should show tender copy."

The BJP leader further said that oxygen, hospitals, special beds - everything are being provided by the central government and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Even the medical staff is being provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other defence organisations. So what is the AAP government's job? Why are they opposing the oxygen audit of Delhi?," Lekhi questioned.

The Delhi BJP MP alleged that the number of primary health centre (PHC) was 265 before this government came to power but now its number has been reduced to 230.

Delhi reported a total of 12,481 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

