BJP slams Jagan Reddy for appointing non-locals as TTD board members

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakaran slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan for diluting the holiness of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by nominating unworthy persons as members of the board.

"There are a series of serious allegations against the TTD member's appointments, which had been made with fake letters for political and personal gains. Why is Reddy has been taken this kind of approach under the consideration?" he asked.

"When the Union government is giving funds for the development of temples under the "Prasad Scheme" Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led state government is using it for their individual needs," he said.



Speaking further, Dinakaran asked, "How many locals in the state have been taken in the TTD members in the board since 2019? Hardly "one third" or maybe less than that. We have been questioning this since 2019 to date, now it has become big malpractice when it comes to the appointment of members."

The BJP leader asked why the chief minister is appointing members from other states for governing the TTD.

"In 2019, the state government brought up a rule which stated 75 per cent of jobs would be given to locals and 50 per cent to backward class and 50 per cent for women."

He asked how many people from Hindu backward classes have been appointed by the state government so far.

"We are openly showing the failure of the government. This discrimination has been going on since the beginning of the Jagan government and it has reached to peak. We strongly condemned the YSRCP led government for not rectifying its error," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

