BJP slams Kejriwal over rising air pollution in Delhi, says recently installed smog tower not working

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Amid rising concerns of increasing pollution in the national capital, Delhi's BJP unit slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government and alleged that the recently built smog tower in the city is not working.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson RP Singh further alleged that the development of the national capital has been hampered as one witnesses traffic snarls despite the construction of flyovers.

Speaking to ANI in this regard, Singh said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gives a 'knee-jerking reaction' every year. Whenever the month of October arrives, he bans firecrackers on Diwali. A long term permanent solution is needed for this. A smog tower has been installed in Delhi just as a showpiece. I challenge all and go and see that this smog tower has been installed but it is not working."



Attacking the Delhi government's claims about development in Delhi, he said, "They also did not make Delhi free of traffic lights. Ever since he became the Chief Minister, he has not inaugurated a single new flyover. The ribbons of only old schemes have been cut. Have they built any new flyover, underpass from their side?"

"Kejriwal had said that by September, they would add a thousand more buses in Delhi. Has even a single bus arrived in Delhi today? He does not do the work that is meant to be done and makes others sing songs on various issues," the BJP leader said.

Lauding the works of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi which are being run by the BJP here, the leader said, "Delhi MCD is practising ways to prevent the effects of stubble burning. Now by mixing cow dung and stubble, logs that are found in the crematorium reduces the problem of pollution. MCD does not sing songs like Delhi government."

The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are slated to be held in 2022. (ANI)

