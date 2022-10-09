BJP slams KTR, says he 'represents a failed govt' in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday condemned the "irrelevant remarks" made by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao against the RSS, saying that he himself "represents a failed government".

Interacting with the media, the Telangana Minister for IT and Industries had said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should refrain from loose talk and the organisation should fight an election and win it. His remarks had come after Bhagwat had said it's neither the nature of the Sangh nor Hindus to endanger minorities and the RSS resolves to stand on the side of the brotherhood.

"I strongly condemn the irrelevant remarks by KTR. It is baseless. The BJP demands that he withdraw it. He himself represents a failed government that cheated the people of Telangana," Reddy said.

The BJP leader also hit out at KTR, the son of Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao, for renaming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

"With the launch of BRS, they are diverting people's attention from their failures, misrule, undemocratic attitudes and corrupt practices. The Telangana model is looting people and corruption. The state just diverts the central funds and stamps their name of the schemes," Reddy alleged.



Notably, the opposition parties including the Congress have accused the RSS of trying to divide society and making people fight against each other.

"Congress and BRS are jealous of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Reddy said.

Earlier, BJP senior spokesperson NV Subash had slammed KTR, asking him why are they afraid of raids if they are not corrupt. Talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The ruling TRS party need not be afraid of the central agencies ED or CBI if they are clean."

Subash too had condemned the remarks of KTR, who had said, "We will strip BJP's clothes".

"The Modi government doesn't use these agencies just against opposition parties. The agencies will conduct raids on persons who are involved in scams irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion, or political affiliations," Subash said.

"Raids are being conducted in various states, and not only in Telangana, in connection with liquor scams. The central agencies are independent and they have their own source of information regarding corruption," the BJP leader had said. (ANI)

