BJP slams Oppn's call to boycott President's address

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday slammed the Opposition parties for giving a call to boycott President's address to the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia accused them of "constitutional and moral bankruptcy".

"This is the same opposition that was demanding a Parliamentary session. All members of Parliament pleaded to uphold the constitutional values. And participating in President's address is their constitutional duty," he said.



He questioned Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party for taking a U-turn on the farm laws.

"Shiv Sena had supported the agriculture bills in the Parliament but is protesting against it now. Congress in its manifesto had announced these same reforms but is protesting against it now. Akali supremo Prakash Singh Badal had said these laws are in favour of the farmers, so what changed now? AAP notified these laws, and now they are demanding for its withdrawal," BJP spokesperson asked.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said earlier in the day that 16 opposition political parties will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address. He said farm bills were passed in the last session "forcibly". (ANI)

