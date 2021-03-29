BJP slams TMC over death of 85-year-old woman; says 'Ma, Mati, Manush' have been bloodied

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the death of an 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker, saying that "Ma, Mati, Manush" has been bloodied with violence under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule.

BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar -- who was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district -- died in the wee hours of Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri said: "Gopal Majumdar was a BJP supporter and worker. TMC's miscreants attacked Gopal. Gopal and his elderly mother lived there, and his mother tried to save him but TMC's goons brutally attacked his mother...She was admitted to the Apollo Hospital for 27 days, today morning she passed away. What kind of system is this? Where is West Bengal going that an elderly mother has to be attacked like this."

Criticising the ruling party, Chaudhari said that in a state whose slogan is 'Ma, Mati, Manush', the ruling party workers attacked mothers and that women were highly unsafe in West Bengal.

She also slammed Mamata for not saying anything in this matter or offering her condolences.

"She (Mamata) is doing processions, repeatedly attacking BJP, claiming that she was being attacked. Ask her how her party attacked a mother who tried to save her son," Chaudhuri said.

"Today, Ma has been bloodied, Mati has been bloodied, Manush has been bloodied. What will the state government do? Even after this, they (TMC) ask people to vote for them and not for BJP," she added.

The Minister of State described the incident as 'shameful', saying women from all over the world condemn the death of the elderly woman.



"The government will stay in power through murders and violence. After a few days, a new government will uproot this incumbent government, which would be focused on rule of law," she added.

She also lashed out at TMC for denying Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes in criminal matters.

Later speaking to ANI, Chaudhari said that the blood of the woman is on TMC's hands.

"Even during elections, at least four-five people have died. We are hearing reports from everywhere. How is this 'Ma, Mati, Manush' government? Today, the people of Bengal are distressed. It is unfortunate that violence is rising in the state," she said.

Chaudhari opined that the government which supports 'gundaraj' should be removed, adding that the people have decided to eradicate the TMC party and government.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, have condoled the demise of the BJP worker's mother.

Majumdar had alleged last month that three TMC workers attacked his house and attacked his mother.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha had earlier told ANI.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the assembly elections. (ANI)

