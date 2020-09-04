BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam was on Friday declared elected unopposed in the by-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The certificate of election was awarded to JPS Rathore, the authorized representative of Islam, by Special Secretary Assembly and Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey in the presence of the Minister of Finance, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. (ANI)