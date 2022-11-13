BJP ST Morcha National President Samir Oraon attacked

Tripura, [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ST Morcha National President Samir Oraon and other BJP leaders of Tripura were allegedly attacked by suspected supporters of TIPRA Motha in the Khowai district of Tripura on Saturday evening, the police said.

Officials said that the incident took place in Barmura hill area, about 38 km away from Agartala on Saturday evening when Oraon and local BJP leaders were returning to Agartala after attending a party meeting at Unakoti district.

"Oraon was on his way to Agartala airport to catch a flight to Delhi, and BJP ST Morcha State president Bikash Debbarma and MDC Bidyut Debbarma were accompanying Oraon when the incident took place," they said.



The police said that their vehicles were damaged and MP Samir Oraon rushed to MBB Airport to catch the scheduled flight to Delhi. Four vehicles were damaged in the incident. However, the BJP leaders including Oraon escaped unhurt.

Police were further investigating the incident. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Reportedly, the supporters of Tripra Motha, the ruling political party of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) of Tripura, were returning home after attending a mass gathering program organized at Swami Vivekananda Field area in Agartala and got stuck to traffic congestion at Barmura hill.

Suddenly, an irate mob attacked the cavalcade of Orang and started pelting stones at their vehicles. Orang's security personnel immediately took the violent situation under control and fired gunshots in the air to disperse the mob. The security personnel had to fire five rounds of bullets in the air to bring the situation under control, the police said.

BJP leaders claimed that only the VVIPs were targeted by the supporters of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA)) Motha, a regional political party, and a police complaint has been filed in the incident. (ANI)

