BJP stages protest outside Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on OBC reservation, farmers' issues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Monday staged a protest outside Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with sloganeering and holding banners on the issue of OBC reservation, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), and farmers distress.

Speaking on the issue of OBC reservation, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the proposal which the state government was going to table in this session was "meaningless". Until they fulfil conditions put by the apex court to prepare empirical data, OBC reservation cannot be retired, he added.

Cornering the Maharashtra government, he further said that the opposition was not given on time the legislative business list for the first day of the Assembly session.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Minister Sadabhau Khot said, "There were serious questions on farmers and health issues but instead of holding constructive dialogue, the government decided to run away. They (Shiv Sena) used to say 'Bagh aaya, Bagh aaya'. But now, it seems they need to say tiger ran away."

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly started today. (ANI)