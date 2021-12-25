BJP starts poll preparations in J-K, appointing active workers, panna pramukhs at booth level

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for elections in Jammu and Kashmir and is appointing 100 active workers and a Panna pramukh at each booth, said former deputy chief minister and senior party leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that the party is making efforts to strengthen the party organisation at the booth level.

He further said that the appointment of Panna Pramukhs and booth presidents is underway.

"The party is also making an active team of 100 people at every booth for better results in the elections. The team will work to enhance the coordination between the booth committee and the voters in the elections," said Gupta.

Former Deputy Chief Minister said that these 100 people will interact with more than 1,000 voters of their booth and will work towards highlighting the achievements of the government.



"There are 4,000 and 5,800 booths in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir respectively. The party is working for Jammu as well as for Kashmir and making efforts to interact with people of each booth," he added.

A commission redrawing poll constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir had proposed adding six assembly seats in the Jammu region and one in Kashmir.

The three-member delimitation commission also proposed reserving nine seats for scheduled tribes and seven for scheduled castes.

The panel presented the draft to five associate members, who belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Conference, and asked for their responses by December 31.

The BJP is justifying the delimitation but other parties including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) are expressing objections to it.

BJP has been strong in the Jammu region while other parties have a hold in the Kashmir region. In such a situation, BJP is working to take its organization to those areas where its hold is weak. (ANI)

