BJP suspends Pradeep Joshi over exchange of objectionable chat messages with party worker

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Pradeep Joshi has been suspended from the party after objectionable chat messages exchanged with a party worker went viral on social media, party officials said on Monday.

Taking the cognizance of the incident, the party has directed a free and fair probe. It has said that strict action would be taken against Joshi if he is found guilty in the case.

Soon after the incident was reported, the Congress party hit out at Joshi and asked his immediate removal from the party.

Speaking to ANI, Minister for Urban Development and Housing Jaivardhan Singh said: "I have received the information about the chats. Such an act does not suit his position. BJP should take strict action against him."

"I have not seen the video that has gone viral on social media. If something like this is happening with BJP workers, then I would say that they have no protection in the party," he added.

"BJP leaders must answer to all this. To suspend someone from the party is not the guarantee that he will not repeat the act," said Forest Minister Umang Singhar.

Calling it a 'shameful' act, Congress leader Pankaj Chaturvedi said the BJP must answer why only its party workers and leaders are always named in such cases. (ANI)

