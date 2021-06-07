BJP tasks Morchas to take Centre's schemes to masses, train 1 lakh health volunteers

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI ): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday asked the party's ST Morcha and Mahila Morcha to reach out to people with the Central government's schemes of Van Dhan and Nutrition for Women and Children.

Also, the Kisan Morcha has been entrusted with the task of training farmers for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said.

Singh added that one lakh people will also be trained to be the health volunteers in view of increasing need for health workers.

"JP Nadda ji had a meeting with National General Secretaries and Morcha Chiefs. 'Sewa hi Sangathan' review was done in the meeting. We reached out to 1,80,000 villages and 50,000 urban wards during this programme. 80,000 blood donations were conducted, distribution of face masks, oximeters, thermometers and fodder for animals were also distributed," Singh said.

BJP chief Nadda has called a two-day meeting which began on Satuday to review the relief and Covid preventive work done by BJP workers amid the pandemic.

Under the Sewa program, which has been ongoing since April, a total of 5,800 video conferences and blood donation camps were held and 1.26 lakh face covers were distributed. Food was also delivered to Covid-affected families," Arun Singh said.



The BJP national general secretary also said that under the program, a total of four lakh elderly people who required medication were also served.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav said: "National General Secretaries meeting reviewed the work done during Covid outbreak and we presented this report in the meeting. In view of the increasing need for volunteers, it was decided to train one lakh health volunteers who at the end of training would know the medical know-how and also to operate ventilators."

"Morchas have been given special tasks. ST morcha will focus on Van Dhan Yojana to maximise tribal income. Kisan Morcha will train farmers and Mahila Morcha will focus on nutrition scheme and start it through out the country," Yadav added.

The BJP leader said that party state executive and morcha meetings will be organised via video conferencing, keeping in view the Covid-19 situation.

Yadav said that the party also discussed and reviewed Assembly poll results and further slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"BJP has been strengthened in West Bengal. Bengal post-poll violence is the doing of TMC. Even today we get frequent news of political violence in the state. Women are being insulted and TMC leaders are denying supplies, it was all condemned in the meeting," Yadav said.

The BJP MP assured that they stood with people of Bengal and their intention is to strengthen the democracy and federalism in the country. (ANI)

