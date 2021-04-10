BJP, TMC delegations to meet Election Commission in Kolkata today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Following multiple incidents of violence during the fourth phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal, delegations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are scheduled to meet the Election Commission (EC) in Kolkata on Saturday.

From TMC, a five-membered delegation including party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Dola Sen will meet the EC in Kolkata at 3.00 pm. A BJP delegation will also meet the EC.

Following a firing incident in Cooch Behar by Central Forces where five TMC workers were killed, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm today.

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. TMC has alleged that four party workers were killed after Central Forces opened fire on them.



Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was also attacked by locals in Hooghly during the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

After the attack, Chatterjee spoke to an Election Commission official over the phone and said that she was attacked by locals at polling booth number 66 in Hooghly. She also said that journalists were attacked too and demanded that additional forces be sent there.

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the spot in Cooch Behar on Sunday, where four people died, and hold a protest rally against the firing incident. (ANI)

