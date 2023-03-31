BJP to celebrate its 43rd Foundation Day on April 6

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the 43rd foundation day of the party on April 6, sources said.

According to sources, the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14.

On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi will address BJP leaders.

BJP National President JP Nadda has also written a letter to all state presidents and party leaders to participate actively in social harmony week. Apart from issuing the letter, Nadda has also discussed the outline of the programs that will be run during this period by video conferencing with all the state presidents.

Sources have told ANI that for the address of PM Modi on April 6 morning, BJP has asked party workers through a letter that it should be ensured that Prime Minister's message will be heard by gathering in the state, district, divisional, booth level offices.



The party has told the state units that booth committees and Panna Pramukhs at every booth should listen to the PM's speech and all booth presidents should put up BJP flags at their respective homes.

Party has instructed that the BJP workers should organise seminars and discussions on the history of the party and the achievements of the central government after the PM's speech till April 14. Apart from this, party workers have also been asked to invite intellectuals of the society on the occasion of party foundation day and to decorate the party offices with lighting and distribute prasad.

It has been made mandatory for the office bearers of the party and all the MPs and MLAs to participate in the Foundation Day programmes, organise at least three programs in one assembly constituency, and share the photographs on social media. Along with that instructions have been given to celebrate Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birthday on April 14 by putting up his picture at booth-level programs.

BJP has also asked the workers that intellectuals and social workers of Dalit community should be given detailed information about the programs being run by the Central Government for them. In this regard, garlanding of Babasaheb's pictures and programs for cleaning slums will also take place.

On the birth anniversary of Dalit reformer and social thinker Jyotiba Phule on April 11, instructions have been given by the OBC Morcha at the party's mandal level to organise health check-up camps and honour senior citizens and reward meritorious students and also to honour the senior BJP workers.

Also on the party foundation day instructions have been given to invite and felicitate the workers working since Jana Sangh. During social harmony week, all the fronts of the BJP will run different campaigns. (ANI)

