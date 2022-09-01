BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday from Sept 17 to Oct 2 as 'Seva Pakhwara'

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight).

BJP national president JP Nadda is planning an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday and for this he has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has written a letter to all party workers regarding programmes.

"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2.

Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.

Along with this, the party is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book " Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar".

A blood donation camp and free check-up camp will be organized, distribution of artificial limbs and equipment will be organized.

The party will also run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and will take care of him for one year.

As part of "Seva Pakwara", BJP will also run a campaign for the promotion of COVID-19 booster dose.



The tree plantation drive and several cleanliness campaigns will be included in programmes organised for PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

JP Nadda has instructed all the leaders and workers to upload photos of programmes on the NaMo App.

He has also directed to promote programmes related to 'Unity in Diversity and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' as part of the celebration.

A special event will be organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 25 September.

Nadda has instructed to organize various programmes related to Upadhyaya and to hold discussions on his personality.

The BJP President has also directed to run a special program on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Under this, it has been said to discuss the use of "Khadi" and the principles of the father of the nation.

A central committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of "Seva Pakhwara" in the entire country. The party has given the responsibility to National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice President Raghubar Das, National Secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, National Secretary Arvind Menon, National President of Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, National President Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, BJP minority morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.

Last year, BJP had aimed to make the birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday last year. (ANI)

