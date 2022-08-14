BJP to conduct silent marches across India to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise silent marches across the country to observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday to remember the pain of the partition of India.

The BJP will carry out a silent march at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, in which party's national president JP Nadda will also take part today evening.

The party has planned to organise exhibitions at various offices and other places from August 12 to 14.

A six-member committee has been made to ensure the implementation of the idea across the country, which consists of national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, former union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Narendra Rana, Anirban Ganguly, Priti Gandhi, and Shakti Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Gautam said that the party will meet the families of those who underwent the pain of partition in 1947.

"JP Nadda will take part in a silent march on the Partition Vibhishika Diwas today evening at Jantar Mantar. The party will also meet the families of those who had to go through the pain of partition," he said.



The national general secretary further informed that moves will be made to tell the new generation about the horror of partition which was done on the basis of religion.

"The BJP has given the responsibility to carry out marches to its national and state units. The workers have to meet the family members and also share their memories on social media. The pictures of the partition will be shared on social media in the process to let the new generation know about the pain people had to go through after the country was divided on the basis of religion," said Gautam.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all the people who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan.

"Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated an exhibition on the theme 'Horrors of Partition' at the Parliament Library Building. (ANI)

