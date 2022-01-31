BJP to contest solo in TN local body elections

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's BJP unit president K Annamalai on Monday said that the BJP will go solo in the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu which is scheduled on February 19.

BJP and AIADMK are in alliance in the state.



Speaking to ANI, former IPS officer Annamalai said, "It is difficult to maintain coalition dharma right up to the booth level. After the local body polls in nine districts, we need more seats in order to accommodate our cadre and local leaders and give them opportunities. The AIADMK has honoured our request for providing more seats for the upcoming polls, but we need to accommodate our booth-level leaders. So, we have decided to contest alone the civic elections in the state."

He further said, "After deliberations for the past 3-4, we realised that it is unfair to agree on seat-sharing formula. So, mutually we have decided to contest the election alone."

The results for the local body polls will be announced on February 22. (ANI)

