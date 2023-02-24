BJP to court OBCs, minorities through mass outreach programme ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha will kickstart a mass outreach programme in view of the Lok Sabha polls next year, aiming to cover the OBC community and minorities across the country, a party leader said on Friday.

Through the programme which the party has named 'Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan', the party will kick it off on April 6 till 14.

The campaign will be led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman.

According to sources, he can start this campaign from Telangana. This campaign will be run in 28 states, in which Laxman will run this campaign in nine to ten states as the National President of OBC Morcha.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman said that this campaign will be done according to the order of BJP national President JP Nadda.

"This campaign will be run across the country from April 6 to 14 for the development and welfare of the poor. There is OBC population of 70 to 72 crore across the country and this campaign will play a big role in the upcoming elections," he said.

"Our resolution is to connect Pasmanda Muslims with the mainstream, in which we will run this campaign in 900 villages of Pasmanda," he added.

OBC Morcha President said that the Assembly elections are to be held in many states in 2023 and keeping in view the Lok Sabha, this campaign will be run across the country.

"Under this campaign, efforts will be made to connect OBC society with the main ideology of BJP," he added.

"BJP's foundation day is on April 6, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary is on April 14 and in view of this, from April 6 to 14, for a total of nine days we will run the campaign Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan'," said the BJP leader.

He further said that he will communicate with the public about the achievements of the government in the nine-day-long campaign.

"Will talk to the public about the achievements like increasing the respect of the OBC society, giving constitutional status to backward classes and giving reservations in exams like NEET etc. Under this campaign, our target is to reach one lakh villages and 9 to 10 lakh houses. We will set up a chaupal and will compare the opposition parties with the BJP and try to connect them. Our focus will be on more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies," said the BJP leader.

He said that there are a total of 12,000 mandal committees in the whole country and one mandal will go to 10 villages and run this campaign in full swing adding that the efforts will be made to connect every religion OBC with BJP.

Further, talking about the Telangana elections, which is likely to be held at the end of the year, Laxman said, "BJP will have a majority government in the coming elections in Telangana because the opponents have only ruined Telangana, while the BJP and the Modi government are providing free rations to the public and many more. It is providing facilities and developing the country." (ANI)