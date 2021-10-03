BJP to felicitate nationwide hospital staff on achievement of 100 crore COVID vaccine shots

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI) The Bharatiya Janata party will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide when 100 crore Covid vaccine shots have been administered to Indians.



India has completed 90 crore inoculations of Covid19 vaccines till now.

A source in the BJP told ANI, "BJP will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide. BJP MP, MLA, incharge and others will go to every district and area to thank and felicitate them. It is a big achievement for India."

"We have completed the number of 90 crore vaccinations so most probably by October 11 and 12 we will achieve this target. On that day we will felicitate them," a source said. (ANI)

