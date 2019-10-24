S Mohanty, BJP Odisha Vice President, speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
BJP to file FIR against Jajpur SP in connection with Panchayat officer murder case

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will file a First Information Report (FIR) against Jajpur District Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena, in all police stations for allegedly influencing the probe in the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smitarani Biswal.
"BJP would file FIR against Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena at all police stations of Jajpur district in connection with the death of Smita Rani Biswal, a Panchayat Executive Officer," S Mohanty, BJP Odisha Vice President, told ANI.
He said that an FIR will be filed on October 26.
Biswal was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala Block of the Jajpur district on October 16. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Patnaik felicitates 11 families for voluntarily giving away land...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated 11 families for voluntarily giving away their land for the security and beautification of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Visakhapatnam: 2 held with 196 kg cannabis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Task Force police on Wednesday arrested two men for possessing around 196 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam's Vepagunta.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Odisha Govt pitches for investment in food processing sector

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) on Wednesday organised an interactive session on food processing sector industries to enlighten potential investors and current stakeholders about the investment opportunities available

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Andhra: Police raid godown, seize firecrackers

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Nandigama Police on Wednesday raided a firecracker godown in Jammavaram village of Krishna district and seized the goods kept inside it.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Andhra CM's pilot project to provide nutritious food to women,...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to implement a pilot project to provide nutritious food to women, and children below six years of age in tribal and sub-plan areas.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Two accused brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case were brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad on Thursday after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand, police said.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Tipu Sultan being targeted for vote bank politics 'shameful',...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A descendant of Tipu Sultan on Wednesday claimed that it is "shameful" that the former ruler is being targeted for vote bank politics.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Standing committee reviews prices of onions. tomatoes, pulses

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Standing committee held a meeting on Wednesday to review the price and availability situation of onions, tomatoes and pulses and augmenting their supplies.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Om Birla inaugurates Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya School in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Parliament Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated the Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya School here.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

With UN World Food Programme, Odisha CM aims at combatting...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bishow Parajuli, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) Representative in India on Wednesday said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's main focus is to provide protein-rich food to tribals to resolve the issue of malnutrition.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Jharkhand: Five opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, five MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.

Updated: Oct 24, 2019

Govt school set ablaze in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Government High School in Watoo zone of Kulgam district here was set ablaze allegedly by terrorists on Tuesday.

