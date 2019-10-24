BJP to file FIR against Jajpur SP in connection with Panchayat officer murder case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will file a First Information Report (FIR) against Jajpur District Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena, in all police stations for allegedly influencing the probe in the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smitarani Biswal.

"BJP would file FIR against Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena at all police stations of Jajpur district in connection with the death of Smita Rani Biswal, a Panchayat Executive Officer," S Mohanty, BJP Odisha Vice President, told ANI.

He said that an FIR will be filed on October 26.

Biswal was found hanging in a guest house at Baligari under Dharmasala Block of the Jajpur district on October 16. (ANI)