BJP to hold high-level meeting with office bearers of all morchas today

New Delhi [India], July 07 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a high-level meeting with office-bearers of all morchas on Sunday, according to sources.

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to be present at the meeting.

The meeting will take place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi at around 09:30 am.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. (ANI)