BJP to hold meet on Vice-Presidential polls on August 5: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the upcoming Vice-presidential polls.

Addressing the media persons after attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Joshi said, "We will be meeting again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential polls."

The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary party meeting began on Tuesday morning in the Parliament Library Building in the presence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur and Pralhad Joshi were among those who were seen arriving for the meeting at the Parliament Library building. Rajnath Singh is chairing the meeting.

Notably, the election for the Vice President's post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate.

The vice president of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.



Further speaking to reporters today, Pralhad Joshi said that the BJP chief discussed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and programmes to be conducted from August 9 to 15, including campaigning for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. Various cultural programmes will be conducted. Tiranga bike rally for MPs to be taken out from Red Fort to Parliament soon, he said.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," tweeted PM Modi today.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use 'Tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

