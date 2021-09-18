BJP to hold two-day Scheduled Caste wings meeting in Varanasi from today

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste wings is scheduled to be held for two days starting from Saturday in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The programme will be inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda through a virtual medium at 5pm and will be concluded on September 19 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi.

Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, who is going to be a part of the meeting, informed that there will be a discussion regarding the achievements of the government and various schemes introduced for the scheduled caste people will be reviewed in the meeting.



"This routine meeting is held every three months. We will go to the SC people and give information about the schemes and at the same time put the problems faced by them on the party table," he stated.

He further said that the party will discuss the strategy for the upcoming election in five states and the guidelines will be given for the same in the meeting.

"In my speech this morning, I will throw light on what the government has done for the SC people and the upliftment of women. All the schemes that have been launched by the government for the downtrodden classes will be highlighted," he added.

As many as 150 people are expected to be present in the meeting, which includes BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, MP Vinod Sarkar, party's SC wing president Lal Singh Arya, minister Virendra Singh, 70 state executive general secretaries, national secretary presidents of the states' SC wing and other MPs and ministers. (ANI)

