BJP to involve state units in awareness campaign on coronavirus

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would hold awareness campaign against Covid-19 in its respective state offices.

According to a senior party leader, the party would hold a video conference with its state office-bearers as part of awareness efforts about coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

There would be an appeal to office bearers to also make people aware of the ways in which the spread of the coronavirus can be contained.



The leader said strict adherence to basic hygiene will not only protect the office-bearers from infections but motivate others to follow them.

"The state office bearers come in contact with many people from all walks of life. It becomes very important for us to caution them against the virus spread and reiterate the need to keep the hygiene at all levels," the leader said.

He said letters to the state office bearers would be sent soon about the awareness campaign against the virus.

"We are thinking that we would conduct this awareness campaign via video conference with all the state offices," the leader said.

Sources said doctors will be part of the conference so that doubts and myths concerning coronavirus can be dispelled.

BJP national vice president Dushyant Gautam said the government is doing its work to contain the spread of coronavirus but BJP also has a role as a political organisation to contribute to the efforts.

There would be a conference on precautions concerning coronavirus at the party headquarters in Delhi in the coming week.

India had 84 coronavirus cases till Saturday. (ANI)

