BJP to launch 'one crore selfies' campaign from tomorrow

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off the 'one crore selfies' campaign on Monday, said National President of Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday.

The programme will be launched by Union Minister Smriti Irani in Maharashtra tomorrow.

"The 'One Crore Selfies' campaign with Mahila Labharatis of the welfare schemes of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji government will be formally launched on February 27, 2023. Our beloved former Mahila Morcha National President and Union Minister Smriti Irani ji has kindly consented to launch the program in Maharashtra on that day," the Srinivasan in a statement.



He further said that all other states' district headquarters will also organise the launch programme of "One Crore Selfies" tomorrow.

"And shall invite union or state women ministers, MPs and MLAs as chief guests at their respective events on that day. These events will happen simultaneously at 4 pm," he said.

Srinivasan said that BJP Mahila Morcha national office-bearers will also be touring different states to participate in these events and at least 500 Mahila Labharatis will be invited to attend the event.

"The Mahila Labharatis' photos should be taken only after seeking permission from them. The Mahila Labhartis should also be asked to share their name, the scheme from which they benefitted, district and state. The 'One Crore Selfie" with Mahila Labharatis' campaign will go on for a year till Feb. 2024. State units should immediately organise training for karyakarthas till Mandal level to download and use Namo App. Kindly make these programs a grand success," he added.

The "One Crore Selfie" with Mahila Labharatis campaign will continue for a year till February 2024. (ANI)

