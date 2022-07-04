BJP to launch outreach programme for Pasmanda Muslims

By Payal Mehta & Deepika Rathour

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): After the BJP national executive meeting which concluded on Sunday in Hyderbad, BJP-led Central government is going to launch a massive outreach programme post the Parliament Monsoon session for the people of certain communities who were not initially BJP voters, the top sources in the party toll to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh state president Swatantra Dev Singh while presenting a report on the performance of the BJP in the State on recently concluded bypolls of Azamgarh and Rampur which the party won convincingly, PM Modi made a brief intervention and said the need for the hour is to focus on Pasmanda Muslims and their upliftment.



PM Modi on Sunday had also asked his party leaders to undertake "Sneh Yatras" to bridge the differences between the party and people from the deprived sections, especially, the Pasmanda (OBC) Muslims.

"People should know that the party is pro-people and pro-development government," PM Modi said during the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderbad.

Highlighting that many (political parties) were taken by surprise when the BJP in Uttar Pradesh was able to breach the Yadav Muslim bastion both in Azamgarh as well as Rampur, PM Modi advised workers to focus on new social equations and work towards their upliftment.

As per available data, Pasmanda Muslims constituting about 80 per cent of the Muslim community are Dalits as well as OBCs. Danish Ansari is the lone Muslim face from this community in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

"The BJP is working out a schedule to launch a campaign so that they can reach out to this community and understand from them about their concerns and also analyse why they choose to vote for the BJP in the recently concluded by-elections even if they have not traditionally been BJP's vote bank," the sources said. (ANI)

