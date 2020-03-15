BJP to organise programmes across Goa to pay homage to Manohar Parrikar on March 17

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade on Sunday said that the party to observe first death anniversary of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Programmes across the state have been planned in this regard on March 17.

Parrikar died on March 17 last year.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party has planned programmes across the state on March 17 to observe the first death anniversary of beloved leader and former Chief Minister of Goa late Manohar Parrikar."

He said that BJP will be organising programmes in all the assembly constituencies.

"Manohar Parrikar's contribution to the growth of the party organisation in the state has been immense. The party will miss his presence forever," he said.

He also said that after March 17, the people of Goa will pay another homage to Parrikar by voting for all the party candidates during March 22 Zilla Panchayat poll. (ANI)

