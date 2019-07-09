BJP to protest for HD Kumaraswamy's resignation: Arvind Limbavali

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali on Monday said that his party will hold protests at district headquarters, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"We will wait for a few days to see if the Chief Minister resigns. We are holding another meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday. We are also going to hold protests to demand the Chief Minister's resignation," Limbavali told ANI after the BJP's legislature party meeting.

So far, as many as 15 Karnataka MLAs, including 13 Congress-JD(S) and 2 independent MLAs have resigned.

On reports that the BJP members are meeting independent MLAs who submitted their resignation and extended support to the BJP, Limbavali said: "It is our duty to congratulate them if the independent MLAs extend their support to the BJP."

"There are drought and infrastructure issues, which we need to discuss. There has been no development since the coalition government took the charge 13 months back," he said.

"At today's meeting, we also discussed the issues to be taken up during the Assembly Session, which begins on July 12," said the BJP leader. (ANI)

