BJP to stage dharna against JSW land deal with Karnataka government

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that he would stage a sit-in demonstration at Vidhana Soudha on June 14-15 against JSW land deal.

It is worth mentioning that Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in Ballari district in the state.

According to the decision, the lease of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel would be converted into a permanent sale in accordance with the initial agreement.

This issue has created a furore in the opposition camp with the BJP alleging that the government would get kickback after the finalisation of the deal.(ANI)