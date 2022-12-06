BJP to step up public outreach, Nadda calls for 'House-to-House' campaign

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday called on the party office bearers and all state units to establish 'House-to-House' contact and interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes in a bid to strengthen the party's relations with the public.

The BJP president was addressing the concluding session of the party's two-day national office bearers meeting on Monday.

Nadda said BJP workers should emphasise on establishing an emotional connect with every household.

"We don't just have to go door to door, handing out BJP's pamphlets, but also have to hold discussions with them. We have to understand their problems and also cooperate for a permanent solution," he said.

Nadda said BJP workers should establish direct contact with every house through the 'House-to-House' campaign like a relative who cares for a family through good times and bad.

"We should emphathise with the people in their pain and suffering, giving them a sense of belonging. This will not only give us an opportunity to understand the problems of the people but also boost the BJP's relations with the public," Nadda said.

At a crucial two-day meeting of the party's national office bearers, an in-depth discussion was held with the state unit on the Assembly elections to be held in various states of the country in 2023, said sources.

An in-depth review of the party's organisational strength, booth and mandal-level programmes, party's mass connect campaign, membership drive and challenges in these states was also done. In this regard, intensive discussions were held with the presidents of these states, state in-charges and organization general ministers of the state, and further plans were made, under which strategy the party should move forward in these states and formulate its upcoming programs.

During the national office bearers meeting of the BJP, emphasis was also laid on establishing direct contact with the beneficiaries who were benefited by the Narendra Modi government at the Center and the state governments of the BJP.

Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted the standard of living of about 60 crore people of the country through his many public welfare schemes in the last 8 years.

"Many schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, PIM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Jan-Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Har Ghar Jal have brought positive changes to the lives of common people. Many international institutions, including the World Bank, are praising the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and making it clear from their research how this scheme played an important role in keeping the rate of extreme poverty in India below 1 per cent," he said.

He urged the party workers to establish direct contact with the beneficiaries who benefit from these schemes, communicate with them and share their experiences with the general public. (ANI)