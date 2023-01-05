BJP to take ahead PM Modi's idea of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party is pulling out all stops to seek victory for a third consecutive time.

Programmes and schemes are being taken to people across the country not only by Central leaders and ministers but also at the party level.

Taking a cue from the Prime Minister's remarks a few months ago during a party meeting, the BJP is now seeking to push the PM's vision of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat". While this has been a sustained campaign run by the central government the party is also moving ahead with multiple programmes.

"Right from the ramparts of the Red Fort to one of our recent meetings, Prime Minister Modi has spoken about a unified glorified India and India which has Unity in Diversity. We're only taking his ideas forward," a party office bearer told ANI.

Under the programme being undertaken by BJP, multiple events will be organised. State day celebrations will be organised across the country. During such events focus will be on highlighting the local culture and cuisine of a particular state across the country.

Participation during such events will include state representatives for close to 60 per cent and 40 per cent of the population participating in these meetings will be locals.

"For example, if we celebrate Assam divas in Delhi then we will invite all the Assamese people living in Delhi to come and participate and the Assamese population will constitute 60 per cent of such gatherings and the remaining 40 per cent will be the non-Assamese," the office bearer elaborated.

This programme will be celebrated on at least four days in the month of January this year itself.

"January 21 marks the foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. January 24 is the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh and January 25 is that of Himachal Pradesh and January 26 is that of Daman and Diu," the office bearer said.

Other such programme which will be undertaken includes organising Sneha Yatras that will will help people bond over culture and cultural exchanges.

"One of the finest examples of this has been the way the Kashi Tamil Samagam was recently organised. It's a huge participation from people across the country and was very well received both in terms of reaching out and outcome," a central leader told ANI.

The party will also be looking at doing 'Sneha Milans', organising meetings of people across various platforms. Right from organising meetings for doctors and lawyers and other professionals to share their expertise and experiences with the public at large to seeking public participation in matters concerning them.

"We saw how people came together on the call of the Prime Minister to adopt patients suffering from TB. Many such events being organised will help in binding people together and promote Jan Bhandari," another central leader tells ANI.

The party will be also be seeking promotion of languages across the country. The party will be conducting programmes and encouraging participation so that cross-language exchange can become a way of life.

"Apart from the promotion of the local language the attempt will be to encourage people to adopt another language from another region," a leader tells ANI.

The party will be stepping up these activities and in the coming few months shall also submit a detailed report of the feedback on the ground to the party's national president JP Nadda.

The initiative 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' was announced by Prime Minister on October 31, 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Through this innovative measure, the knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different states and union territories will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between the states, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India. (ANI)