BJP trying to topple government, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly "trying to topple the state government" and "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore.

"Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on the behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot said in a virtual press conference.

The Chief Minister said that the focus should be on tackling the coronavirus pandemic but alleged that the BJP is trying to de-stabilise the state government instead.

Asserting that the Congress government in Rajasthan is stable and will complete its full term, Gehlot said that the party's state unit is engaged in preparations to win the next elections.

"It wasn't so during (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji's time. But after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion. They used to speak of 'Congress Mukt Bharat' but now they are afraid of Congress," Gehlot said.

When asked if his deputy -- Sachin Pilot -- wants to become Chief Minister, Gehlot said, "Who doesn't want to be Chief Minister? On our side, there will be 5-7 candidates who are capable and talented. But only one person can be the Chief Minister. When one leader becomes the Chief Minister, everyone else goes quiet." (ANI)

