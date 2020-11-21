BJP trying to undermine right to liberty on pretext of 'love jihad' law, says Congress leader

Bengaluru (Karnataka), November 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to undermine right to religion and liberty with an ulterior motive of social exclusion of Muslims "on the pretext of love jihad law", Congress leader BK Hariprasad alleged on Friday.



He said that making laws to regulate marital relationship between two consenting adults is against constitution and will offend notion of basic freedom.

"On pretext of Love Jihad Law @BJP4India is trying to undermine right to religion and liberty with a ulterior motive of social exclusion of Muslims. Making laws to regulate marital relationship between two consenting adults is against constitution, will offend notion of basic freedom," Hariprasad said in a tweet.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said earlier this month that his government will take strong steps to stop religious conversion in the name of "love jihad." (ANI)

