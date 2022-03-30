BJP unable to accept electoral defeat, trying to kill Kejriwal: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj took a potshot at the BJP on Wednesday saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to accept their electoral defeat, therefore, wants to "kill" the Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

While speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj said, "After AAP registered a huge victory in Punjab, BJP is unable to digest this defeat. They can't accept that people trust our party and are voting for us. So they want to kill Arvind Kejriwal."

He added, "AAP's truthfulness, patriotism and humanity are being liked by the people of the country and hence people are electing the AAP candidates."

"The BJP lost against AAP in Delhi. They played dirty politics in Punjab during the Assembly elections, still, they lost and so they are furious and hence attacking," added the AAP leader.

Bhardwaj further added that "Their intention is to get Arvind Kejriwal killed. But we will answer the politics of their attack with the politics of public service, the people will answer them. This attack is not on Arvind Kejriwal, but on truth, honesty and patriotism."



On asking whether AAP will file a complaint regarding the issue, the AAP leader said, "To which police should we complain now? The CM with Y-category security, outside whose house dozens of Delhi Police personnel were standing, just stood by the side as mute spectators when the CM's house was attacked. All this is captured on camera."

"I think this is a matter of court, not of police. Strict action should be taken against the police by the court. It is wrong to think that the Delhi police under Amit Shah can save Arvind Kejriwal from the assassination plot. These are the people themselves involved in the conspiracy to murder," he stated.

Around 150-200 protestors of BJP Yuva Morcha on Wednesday protested outside Kejriwal's residence, at Link road near IP College, around 11.30 am onwards to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

During the protest, around 1 pm, some of the protestors breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created a ruckus, shouted slogans etc.

The BJP workers were also carrying a box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm, as well as a CCTV camera, was vandalised

The Police team immediately removed the BJP workers from the spot and has detained around 70 people. (ANI)

