BJP unlikely to alter organisational structure in view of upcoming polls, Nadda expected to continue as national president

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and several state assembly elections this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to retain the persons in all key posts, sources told ANI.

According to the source, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections to be held in the coming days, BJP has decided that the national president will get an extension and the state presidents of any state will not be changed unless there is a demand for the replacement of the state president".

"And there will be no change in the organization until it is more than necessary", the source added.

Notably, there is not much time left for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and assembly elections are also just a few months away.

This year is important from the point of view of elections. Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh this year.

In six out of these nine states, governments of BJP and its allies are in power. While there are Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Telangana is governed by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

BJP will declare the status quo of the national Party post after the national office-bearers meeting on 16 January, the sources said.

Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. However, in view of upcoming elections, his term is being extended. (ANI)