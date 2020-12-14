BJP, UPPL and GSP to form Bodoland Territorial Council on Dec 15: Assam Governor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will form a coalition-ruled governance structure comprising of United People's Party Liberation (UPPL), Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) on December 15, 2020, said Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

The Governor has accepted the claims towards the formation of the new executive council to BTC with Promod Boro, a former president of All Bodo Students' Union who leads the UPPL now, as the next Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the council.

"Accepted the claims towards formation of the new Executive council to BTC with UPPL President Pramod Bodo as the new Chief of BTC in response to the formal request made by the elected members of the United People's Party Liberation, Bharatiya Janata Party and Gana Suraksha Party, as a post-poll coalition," he added.

The ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won 17 seats in the BTC polls while UPPL got 12. The BJP, which has won 9 seats this time, managed to bag only 1 seat in the last elections.



Congress and Gana Suraksha Parishad managed to get 1 seat each. Since the formation of BTC in 2003, it has been governed by the Bodoland People's Front.

The elections in 40 constituencies in the Assam region were held in two phases on December 7 and December 10 while the results were declared on December 12.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated the party's Assam unit along the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing a 'comfortable majority' in the election.

"NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party's Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in Prime Minister's resolve towards developed North East," tweeted Shah.

