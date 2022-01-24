BJP urges ECI to file FIR against Sidhu's aide over 'provocative speech'

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Days after BJP alleged that Punjab Minister Razia Sultana's husband Mohammad Mustafa made a provocative statement during election campaigning at Malerkotla, a delegation of BJP met the election commission on Monday, urging them to file an FIR against Mustafa.

A couple of days ago BJP accused Mustafa, who is an advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, of issuing a provocative statement during an election campaign in Malerkotla in Punjab, which they termed as hate speech.



BJP alleged that Mustafa, who was a former Punjab DGP, had said that he won't allow Hindus to organise events near his public rally in Punjab.

A delegation of BJP consisting of Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Hardeep Singh Puri met ECI and urged them to file an FIR against Mustafa and arrest him.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Shekhawat said, "Mustafa had issued an inflammatory speech during the election campaign in Malerkotla. Though Punjab police have filed an FIR against Mustafa, we have urged the ECI to the cognisance of this issue and file FIR against the former Punjab DGP and arrest him." (ANI)

