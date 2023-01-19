"BJP used bulldozers to spread communalism, Gehlot govt used it against paper leak mafias": Rajasthan Congress leader

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI): Amid the heavy backlash faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan over the paper leak case, All India Congress Commitee (AICC) national secretary and Rajasthan Seed Corporation Chairman Dheeraj Gurjar on Wednesday said that the perpetrators, involved in the paper leak were sacked immediately.

Rajasthan Congress leader said that the Gehlot government is determined that the culprits who leaked the paper will not be spared. "Those whose names surfaced in the paper leak case were sacked with immediate effect," Dheeraj said here.

The paper leak has been a trouble for the Congress-led government in Rajasthan with its own party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot demanding a strict probe into the matter.

Questioning the paper leak of recruitment exams in Rajasthan, Pilot said in a press interaction on Monday said, "I am saddened and in anguish when I get to know of such incidents. Repeated paper leaks compromise the future of the youth. It doesn't matter who the criminal is, a strict investigation should be conducted to stop such recurring paper leaks."

Reacting to the paper leak further, Dheeraj Gurjar told ANI that those persons, involved in the paper leak will be behind bars and their assets will be auctioned.



"Not only did the Gehlot government bulldoze the houses of the mafia, but also made a strict law that the person who indulges in paper leaking will go behind the bars and the property of the culprits will also be auctioned," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that there were more cases of paper leaks in the State during the Bharatiya Janata Party regime.

Why the BJP is raising questions against the Congress government? Most papers were leaked in the state during the previous BJP government. Be it the REET exam in 2018 or the paper leak of the constable recruitment exam in 2017, the BJP government neither accepted it nor took any action," Dheeraj Gurjar said.

"The Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan suspended Jaroli, the chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, with immediate effect when the issue of the paper leak came to the fore. BJP used bulldozers to spread communalism, but the Gehlot government used bulldozers against the mafias who leaked the papers," he added.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case has been a tool for the opposition BJP to attack the government, with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena accusing some Rajasthan legislators of their involvement in the paper leak case. (ANI)

