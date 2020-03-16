BJP using money, muscle power to form govt in MP, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Monday alleged that BJP is trying to come to power in Madhya Pradesh by using 'money' and 'muscle' power.

Speaking to ANI Malik said, "In Madhya Pradesh, BJP wants to come to power through back door by offering money and muscle power. They are adopting every wrong way to capture power in Madhya Pradesh but the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has said that he is having a majority. It will be decided on the floor of the house."

"The Assembly is always run by the rules. The way Governor is dictating is not fair," he added.

Malik also told ANI that Maharashtra government is taking every preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"It is true that Maharashtra has more numbers of coronavirus infected patients because we have an international airport and people are coming from abroad. Every preventive measure has been taken by the Maharashtra government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that all schools and colleges will remain shut till March 31," said Malik.

Malik said that theatres, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed in the State. Moreover, the government has appealed to the people not to organise any kind of big event.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22). (ANI)

