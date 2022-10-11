BJP veteran LK Advani grieves the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Veteran Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader LK Advani on Monday expressed deep grief on the demise of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and expressed condolences.



"I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister and founder of the Samajwadi Party", read the letter from the veteran leader.

Recalling his association with the Samajwadi Party supremo, Advani wrote, "I recall my interaction with him during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Although we were ideologically very different, the mutual respect we shared will be cherished by me".

He further condoled the demise saying that the former UP Chief Minister's death has left a huge void in the political arena. His dynamic personality will continue to inspire many generations of India. (ANI)

