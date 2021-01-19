BJP wants to 'capture Bengal', make it 'subordinate' state, says Mamata Banerjee

Purulia (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of wanting to "capture Bengal" and turn it into a "subordinate" state.

"BJP wants to capture Bengal and make Bengal subordinate. You should remember independent Bengal and we are citizens of independent India, we won't let Bengal sell," said Banerjee at a public rally in Purulia.

This comes as Assembly elections for 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. Ahead of the elections, BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months. Last month, several TMC leaders including some MLAs, MPs had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Speaking about the high-ranking TMC leaders, who switched sides last month, the Bengal chief minister said, "Whoever went to Bharatiya Janata Party, let them go let themselves sell their head, we won't sell our head to the BJP."

Further attacking the BJP, she said, "I have been seeing for a few days that some people are being sent by BJP to create disturbance in our meeting. Now I will send some people to disturb BJP, CPM meetings."

"A Dalit family said we fed them (BJP leaders arriving at their house) from our pocket, how can we pay the amount? I will tell my workers that when you see something like that, then pay them. If anyone gives you money for vote, take the money," she added.

On Monday, Banerjee had announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state elections that is due in a few months.

Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched to the BJP from Banerjee's party, won the Nandigram seat as the TMC candidate in 2016. Traditionally, Banerjee has always contested from Bhawanipur. (ANI)

