BJP wants to disturb Durga Puja's atmosphere by raking up NRC issue: TMC on Shah, Nadda's WB visit

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:28 IST

Gwalior: Balakot airstrikes planner ejects safely in MiG-21 crash

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): One of the main planners of the Balakot aerial strikes on Pakistan in February this year, Group Captain YS Negi managed to eject safely from his MiG-21 fighter aircraft which crashed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.